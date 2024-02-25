Paintings by Édouard Manet, Edgar Degas, Claude Monet and Pierre-Auguste Renoir are all located within feet of each other in the city.

There are a lot of familiar names at the Frick Madison art museum, the home of the Frick Collection for the past three years. The museum is located inside an Upper East Side building designed by Marcel Breuer that was once home to the Whitney Museum of American Art.

"It's been such a fun experiment, seeing Rembrandt here, Vermeer here, El Greco here, in a totally different modernist, brutalist environment. It's been really fun, and I think our audiences have really loved it," said Amy Ng, the curator at Frick Madison.

The Frick Collection is headed back to its home at the Frick Mansion, once home to industrialist Henry Clay Frick and his family.

The mansion on Fifth Avenue between 70th and 71st streets is undergoing a renovation and restoration project, expecting to open its doors to visitors by the end of the year.

"It's really as if walking into somebody's home that they have opened up and welcomed you in and they just happen to have one of the most startling and unbelievable collections of historic Europeans paintings, sculptures, decorative arts, objects. So it's a really special place. It's like a little jewel box in New York City," Ng said.

The mansion will welcome visitors to the second floor for the first time, to a suite of new galleries in the former private quarters of the Frick family. Ng says the experience on Madison Avenue will be a wonderful thing to look back on.

"We could shuffle things around any which way and they sort of, it was like getting a new collection to be honest. And seeing it here, I think even the curators who have lived with these objects for a long time learned and saw different things in the same old objects. So it's been really fun," Ng said.