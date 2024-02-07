Leslie Jones is helping pack meals with his team from Clinique and Estée Lauder, volunteering at God's Love We Deliver in lower Manhattan.

Jones is quite familiar with the organization — it brought meals to his home for six months in 2003 when he was diagnosed with AIDS.

"I really looked forward to the visits. I looked forward to the food. It was healing in every way, emotionally and nutritionally," Jones said.

God's Love We Deliver was founded in 1985. The charity has been preparing and delivering medically tailored meals to New Yorkers too sick to cook and shop for themselves.

To help support that effort, the Love Rocks NYC benefit concert was developed. Now in its eighth year, the show is coming up on March 7 at the Beacon Theatre.

The show features The Black Keys, Hozier, Joss Stone, Nile Rodgers, Larkin Poe, Allison Russell, Lucius, Tom Morello, Don Felder and many others.

Since launching in 2017, the concerts have raised around $30 million, funding 3 million meals for New Yorkers with life-altering illnesses.

"It's a unique charity. It's so well-run, and to be able to use music to support it, to raise money each year and raise awareness, it's a really special thing for us," said Greg Williamson, a Brooklyn native who is an executive producer of the concert.

"Everybody works their butts off. Everybody does it from a place of love, from a place of passion. And it is just a lot of fun. So yes, it's a lot of work, but look what we are doing," added Nicole Rechter, who is also an executive producer of the concert.