Home prices are continuing their upward trajectory in all 50 of the top U.S. markets, the real estate website Redfin reported Tuesday.

December was the first time home prices increased in all of the country’s largest metropolitan areas since 2022.

“Places that have long been known as affordable places to live, like Cleveland and Milwaukee, are now seeing double-digit price increases — and that’s after home prices skyrocketed during the pandemic,” Redfin Senior Economist Elijah de la Campa said in a statement.

“Affordable housing havens have become harder and harder to come by,” he said. “Even places that saw some price relief last year, like Texas and Florida, are now seeing prices tick back up.”

He added that people who are looking to move in 2025 may end up renting because it’s the more affordable option.

Home prices began to dramatically increase during the COVID pandemic, when record-low mortgage rates spurred demand. They plummeted in March 2023, after the Federal Reserve began increasing interest rates, but have been steadily climbing ever since as homeowners with ultra-low interest rates stay put, creating a shortage of homes for sale.

In December, the median home price rose 6.3% compared with a year earlier to $427,670.

The Midwest is seeing the largest price increases. Homes in Cleveland saw the biggest gains in December, increasing 15% compared with a year earlier. Milwaukee (+14.5%), Philadelphia (+14%), Miami (+11.8%) and Chicago (+11.1%) rounded out the top five.

Tampa, Florida, saw the smallest gains, increasing 0.5% in December compared with a year ago. Orlando (+1.3%) and Jacksonville (+1.3%) in Florida and Austin (+1.5%) and San Antonio (+1.6%) in Texas rounded out the top five with the most modest price increases.