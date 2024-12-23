LOS ANGELES — After two months since going on a labor strike, the union representing mental health workers and Kaiser Permanente will return to the bargaining table on Jan. 9, officials announced Monday.

Nearly 2,400 Kaiser mental health therapists, social workers, psychiatric nurses and psychologists — represented by National Union of Healthcare Workers — began their strike on Oct. 21 and held their last negotiating session two days later.

Due to mounting political pressure from state elected leaders within recent weeks, Kaiser is ready to renegotiate, union officials said during an online media briefing.

"Kaiser is creating a patient care crisis by keeping patients away from their therapists, and there is still no sign that it sees any urgency in reaching a fair agreement to end the strike," Sal Rosselli, president emeritus of the union, said.

"It's deeply troubling that Kaiser still seems intent on slow-walking negotiations when it has never been clearer that patients are suffering from Kaiser's refusal to bargain in good faith," he added.

According to the union, the key issues remain Kaiser's "unwillingness" to provides its mental health professionals in Southern California the "same amount of time for critical patient care duties that can't be done during appoints as their counterparts in Northern California — as well as the same wage levels and retirement benefits as comparable workers throughout the Kaiser system."

In a statement, the company called the strike "unnecessary" and maintained patients are receiving timely access to mental health care and services through an "extensive, high-quality" network of 13,000 therapists across SoCal.

Kaiser noted more than 45% of its therapists have returned to work and are caring for patients and members.

"NUHW continues to demand that we settle a contract agreement so therapists would spend almost 50% of their time in non-patient care," Kaiser said in its statement. "This is not logical and would result in 15,000 clinical appointments per month not being staffed."

The company argued that the union's demand would result in its members receiving more than 40% above their peers in the market -- describing it as "not logical."

Employees already earn at market or up to 10% above the market rate, according to Kaiser. Therapists are paid at 18% above the market, and the company is offering more.

The company also refuted a claim made by the union that therapists do not receive a pension. Kaiser Permanente said they offer a pension plan in which they match up to 9% almost double the national average.

A majority of state senators and assembly members have signed letters urging Kaiser CEO Greg Adams to settle negotiations. California Treasurer Fiona Ma and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond have sent similar letters.

Kaiser said it appreciates that "they have asked both sides to reconvene and seek a solution."

"We have been deeply disappointed by the union's lack of engagement in bargaining to this point," Kaiser said in its statement. "We are pleased that they have agreed to return to the bargaining table on Jan. 9."

"We hope that NUHW is returning to the bargaining table with a sincere interest in reaching an agreement that is good for our therapists and members," the statement continued.

According to the union, there will be no picket lines on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Other than those days, picket lines will continue as scheduled weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be a lunchtime rally with community and elected leaders at all strike locations. A full list of picket line locations is available online.