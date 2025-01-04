MARINA DEL REY, Calif. — At Tony P's Dockside Grill in Marina del Rey, the day started with a virgin blended strawberry daiquiri, a surprising first order for operating manager Tony Palermo. But alcohol sales in the restaurant industry have been declining all throughout last year, according to Tricia LaBelle, President of the Greater Los Angeles Hospitality Association.

The decline comes with a potential new warning on the horizon that could further impact sales into 2025. On Friday, the U.S. Surgeon General calls for a cancer risk warning to be placed on alcoholic beverages in a report that found alcohol consumption to increase the risk of developing at least seven types of cancers.