More women die from childbirth in the U.S. than any other high-income country.

Black women experience the greatest percentage of deaths and Asian women experienced the least, according to an updated study from the Commonwealth Fund, based on the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There were about 22 maternal deaths out of every 100,000 live births in the U.S. in 2022



Among Black women, there were almost 50 maternal deaths out of every 100,000 live births



Norway had no maternal deaths in 2022

For their study, researchers looked at differences in maternal mortality, the maternal care workforce and postpartum care in Australia, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, /Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

In 2022, there were about 22 maternal deaths out of every 100,000 live births in the U.S. While the rate among Black women was more than twice as high, with almost 50 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births, white and Hispanic mothers in the U.S. also experienced higher maternal death rates than any other country in the study. Asian women had the lowest maternal death rate in the U.S.

The study attributed the high maternal mortality among Black women to worse-quality care compared with whites, including the ability to receive necessary care that is “often rooted in discrimination and clinician bias,” the study said

The U.S. rate was more than double most other high-income countries. Norway had no maternal deaths in 2022. Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Japan, Australia and Germany all had a maternal death rate of 3.5 or less for every 100,000 live births.

In the U.S., about 20% of maternal deaths occurred during pregnancy, most of them due to heart conditions and stroke.

Nearly two-thirds of the deaths took place up to 42 days after the baby was born. The report found that one week after birth, infection, severe bleeding and high blood pressure were the most common conditions that led to maternal death.

The researchers said women in the U.S. were the least likely to have postpartum support systems, such as guaranteed paid leave or home visits. They also have the fewest midwives and OB-GYNs.

During the pandemic from 2020-2021, maternal death rates increased in four of the countries studied, including the U.S., where the highest increases were among Hispanic women. The Commonwealth Fund cited a study that found almost one third of Latino maternal deaths during that time period were related to COVID-19. The maternal death rate decreased in 2022.