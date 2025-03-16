LOS ANGELES — Although domestic box office grosses have risen since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, they remain below pre-pandemic levels: $8.6 billion in 2024 versus $11.2 billion in 2019.
Judy Kim, owner and operator of the Gardena Cinema, cites the pandemic, wildfires, an uncertain economy, changes in consumer habits and competition from streaming services as factors affecting box office numbers.
Oscar-winning filmmaker Sean Baker made an impassioned speech at the Academy Awards ceremony calling on audiences and the film industry to support the theatrical experience.
The Cinema Foundation, which tracks industry data, states that the U.S. lost 2,165 movie screens from 2019 to 2022.