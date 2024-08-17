ANAHEIM, Calif. — Attendance levels at Southern California theme parks have mostly returned to pre-pandemic levels, a positive sign that operators have nearly fully rebounded from the pandemic that forced many of them to shut down temporarily.

What You Need To Know SoCal theme park attendance is nearly near pre-pandemic levels



In SoCal, Disneyland ranked No. 1 regionally and No. 2 worldwide with over 17.2 million visitors in 2023



Although Disneyland in Anaheim attracted more than 17.2 million visitors in 2023, it is still 1.5 million visitors fewer than in 2019



Worldwide, Disney's massive theme park portfolio brought in the most visitors last year, over 142 million

According to the 2023 Theme Index Report, Disneyland in Anaheim attracted more than 17.2 million visitors in 2023, a 2% increase from the previous year and second only to the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

Disneyland's East Coast counterpart was the most visited theme park worldwide, with 17.7 million guests last year.

The Theme Index, released by the AECOM, Themed Entertainment Association, and Storyland Studios on Thursday, is an annual report that tracks the themed entertainment industry, water parks and museums worldwide.

The recent report highlights how theme park operators have significantly rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In California, the governor shut down many of these theme parks to contain the spread of the contagious virus and slowly reopened them.

Visitorship and business fell drastically, with many operators laying off or furlough staff.

But attendance and business at most SoCal theme parks has mostly rebounded three years later.

"Every region has approached or exceeded 2019 figures, and if we look at an average of attendance leading up to the pandemic, the industry has basically returned to its pre-pandemic position," said Francisco Refuerzo a senior analyst at AECOM Economics and Advisory.

Attendance at Disneyland is nearly near its 2019 pre-pandemic level. In 2019, Disneyland had 18.6 million visitors — about 1.5 million more than in 2023.

Meanwhile, Disney California Adventure's attendance last year was up 10% year over year, with 10 million visitors in 2023. In 2019, it was 9.8 million.

Down the street in Buena Park, Knott's Berry Farm has caught up to 2019 attendance levels, reporting 4.2 million visitors in 2023, an 8.4% uptick from the previous year. In 2019, the Western-themed theme park brought in 4.2 million visitors.

In Valencia, Six Flags Magic Mountain posted a 13.6% year-over-year increase, from 2.9 million visitors in 2022 to 3.4 million in 2023. Pre-pandemic, attendance was 3.5 million visitors.

SeaWorld San Diego attracted more than 3.9 million visitors last year, a nearly 14% uptick from the previous year. Four years ago, it was 3.7 million.

Worldwide, Disney's massive theme park portfolio brought in the most visitors last year, over 142 million.

The Fantawild Group in China claimed the second spot, with over 85 million in attendance. Merlin Entertainments Group, the owner of 11 Legolands globally, placed third on the list, with 62 million visitors. Universal Destination and Experiences brought in 60 million visitors in 2023.

Refuerzo said in the U.S., things are looking positive for the industry in 2024 and beyond. Disney recently announced several new attractions and themed lands coming to Disney California Adventure, including an Avatar-themed land and the first Coco-themed ride.

"Many facilities have succeeded in regaining market share while managing to increase per-capita spending as well. Whether or not there's an upper limit to that trend remains to be seen, but for the time being, theme parks, water parks and museums around the world have much to look forward to."