ANAHEIM, Calif. — World of Frozen. Pandora from "Avatar." "Zootopia."

How about a themed land based on the spirit world of "Coco" or even Disney's iconic villains at Disneyland or Disney California Adventure?

Start getting excited, Disneyland fans.

Disneyland officials teased Thursday that big news about new possible attractions, themed land or lands, and the overall future of the Disneyland Resort is expected to be released on Saturday night during a 90-minute panel at Disney's D23 Expo, the company's biennial fan fest, at the Honda Center and Anaheim Convention Center.

The three-day expo is catered for Disney die-hards who want to witness and get the first peek at some new movies, films, projects and other offerings the entertainment giant is working on or will soon release.

Josh D'Amaro, the chairman of Disney Experiences, is slated to take the Honda Center floor and unveil which of the company's vast intellectual properties will be transformed into three-dimensional lands or attractions for the company's 12 theme parks worldwide, including Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

"When Josh [D'Amaro] presents on Saturday, talking about the Disney experiences [and] all the new things, I feel very confident that a big swath of those will be about the Disneyland Resort," said Ken Potrock, the Disneyland President during a media preview of the D23 Expo Thursday. "So we're incredibly excited about that."

However, Disney has teased Disneyland fans with minor overlay changes or unrealistic themed land proposals at past D23 Expos.

At the last D23 Expo, Disney announced the transformation of the Pacific Wharft into the "Big Hero 6" land of San Fransokyo and new meet-and-greets with the Hulk and the Mandalorian.

However, a third E-ticket or top-tier attraction to anchor the Avengers Campus has yet to materialize. D'Amaro spent much time hawking Blue Sky ideas — potential projects that could fit at Disneyland or Walt Disney World.

Blue Sky is a term Disney Imagineers use for concepts and ideas without considering cost or other realistic constraints.

At this year's expo, there is greater optimism for announcing a new groundbreaking land in Anaheim.

For the past four years, Disney officials have been working with the city of Anaheim to give them more flexibility in what they could build on the company's 490-acre theme park property.

The so-called DisneylandForward project passed in May, setting the stage for a new master plan to reshape and construct new rides, hotels, retail, entertainment and other projects at the massive Disneyland Resort for the next four decades.

As part of the deal, Disney officials are committing to spend at least $1.9 to build new projects at Disneyland Resort in the first ten years.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has already confirmed that an Avatar-themed area is coming. But no one — except Disney — knows where it could be housed in Disneyland or DCA and what it could potentially look like.

And it won't just be a concept or Blue Sky. Aside from Pandora, will there be other new rides and attractions coming to Disneyland Resort?

"I know you've all been hungry for something beyond Blue Sky," said Bruce Vaughn, the chief creative officer at Walt Disney Imagineering during the D23 Expo media preview.

Vaughn assured the media that they'd have some concrete projects, although he did not mention any specifics. He asked Disney die-hards to return to the Imagineering booth on Sunday after "Saturday night's reveal."

"Blue Sky is really fun, but building, delivering, putting shovels in the dirt is even better," he said. "So that's what this year is all about and the next decade is all about and beyond, quite frankly," he said.