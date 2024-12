Law enforcement officers in Ventura County are cracking down on retail theft during the busy holiday shopping season.

In a recent sweep that Spectrum News got an exclusive look at, officers arrested 37 people and recovered almost $2,000 in stolen property.

It’s one of several operations that have occurred over the past few months.

These efforts come as the enforcement of Proposition 36 will begin on Dec. 18. The law increases penalties for several theft and drug crimes.