VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An unidentified person is now in custody after shooting at three Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies during a standoff in Deltona on Wednesday morning, according to department officials.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the sheriff’s office stated an armed individual had barricaded him/herself in a vehicle on Whitehorse Court.

Deputies are at 3230 Whitehorse Court @CityofDeltonaFL w/ an armed & barricaded subject who shot at a deputy. The deputy is OK w/ non-life-threatening injury. Suspect has been in a lengthy standoff in his vehicle, which continues at this time. Please avoid the area. Updates here. — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) December 20, 2023

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the situation started around 4 a.m. at a nearby Wawa over a cigarette theft.

Chitwood said the suspect fled from deputies, and at some point between the Wawa and the suspect's home on Whitehorse Court, he fired at deputies, striking one of them. The injured deputy is “OK” with no life-threatening injuries, they said.

While barricaded inside his vehicle, authorities said the suspect tried to light something on fire, which continued to smolder, causing his truck to catch fire. The flames eventually spread to the home where the suspect had fled to.

From the truck, officials said the suspect went into the home through the attic, down a bedroom and eventually to the back porch where he told law enforcement he was "not going out without a fight."

According to Chitwood, the suspect has a history of mental health issues and his family admitted to hiding some of his weapons prior to the incident. However, he still had access to two firearms, officials said.

The sheriff’s office did not say how long the person was barricaded inside the vehicle and his home, but that it had been a “lengthy standoff,” they said.

While they have not identified the suspect, Chitwood said during a news conference the suspect has worked for the city of Deland for 30 years.

Stay with Spectrum News 13 for updates.