ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Hash House a Go Go is both a tourist attraction and a local landmark.

Mohammad Rabieh runs this joint, which is inspired by Midwestern cuisine.

“I hear a lot of obscenities, if you can imagine, when I drop off a plate,” Rabieh said, laughing.

His pride when diners react to the over-the-top presentations of the restaurant's menu items hits a whole new level when it comes to the chicken and waffles. Bacon strips are baked into the waffle batter.

Hungry now? Let’s cook!

Hash House a Go Go’s Fried Chicken Waffles

Ingredients:

  • 2 chicken breasts per serving
  • 4 tablespoons flour
  • 2 ounces buttermilk
  • 4 ounces sage crust
  • 0.13 teaspoon seasoning salt
  • 1 waffle with bacon in the batter for each serving
  • 2 ounces maple syrup
  • 0.5 ounces of rosemary sprigs  
  • 4 ounces of leeks
  • 2 cherry tomatoes for each serving
  • 4 ounces of maple syrup

Directions:

  1. Place the chicken breast in flour, and mash with the heel of a hand, to cover both sides.
  2. Remove the breast, and shake off excess flour.
  3. Place the chicken breast in buttermilk batter, and flip to cover both sides.
  4. Remove and let excess batter run off.
  5. Place in sage crust mix, mash the sage mixture to cover, and coat all sides of chicken. 
  6. Shake off excess.
  7. Drop slowly into the fryer, and cook for 6-10 minutes, or until internal the temperature reaches 165 degrees.
  8. Prepare the waffle, and cut into four pieces.
  9. Place leeks in the fryer, and cook for 3 minutes, until golden brown. Drain. 
  10. Place leeks in a small mixing bowl, and sprinkle with seasoning salt.

Plating Instructions:

  1. On a plate, place one piece of the waffle in the center.
  2. Lean the next two pieces of waffle on the edge of the first piece. 
  3. Take the final piece of waffle, and place on top of the middle of two pieces, to form a tower.
  4. Skewer the two pieces of chicken, and stab the skewered chicken in the center of the waffle tower.
  5. Pour maple syrup on top of the chicken and waffles.
  6. Place the rosemary sprigs in the center of the top piece of chicken.
  7. In between the rosemary and skewer, mound the leaks.
  8. Add two cherry tomatoes to the plate, and serve with a separate cup of maple syrup that you can use to pour over the dish or as a dip for the chicken and waffles, as desired.