ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Hash House a Go Go is both a tourist attraction and a local landmark.
Mohammad Rabieh runs this joint, which is inspired by Midwestern cuisine.
“I hear a lot of obscenities, if you can imagine, when I drop off a plate,” Rabieh said, laughing.
His pride when diners react to the over-the-top presentations of the restaurant's menu items hits a whole new level when it comes to the chicken and waffles. Bacon strips are baked into the waffle batter.
Hungry now? Let’s cook!
Hash House a Go Go’s Fried Chicken Waffles
Ingredients:
- 2 chicken breasts per serving
- 4 tablespoons flour
- 2 ounces buttermilk
- 4 ounces sage crust
- 0.13 teaspoon seasoning salt
- 1 waffle with bacon in the batter for each serving
- 2 ounces maple syrup
- 0.5 ounces of rosemary sprigs
- 4 ounces of leeks
- 2 cherry tomatoes for each serving
- 4 ounces of maple syrup
Directions:
- Place the chicken breast in flour, and mash with the heel of a hand, to cover both sides.
- Remove the breast, and shake off excess flour.
- Place the chicken breast in buttermilk batter, and flip to cover both sides.
- Remove and let excess batter run off.
- Place in sage crust mix, mash the sage mixture to cover, and coat all sides of chicken.
- Shake off excess.
- Drop slowly into the fryer, and cook for 6-10 minutes, or until internal the temperature reaches 165 degrees.
- Prepare the waffle, and cut into four pieces.
- Place leeks in the fryer, and cook for 3 minutes, until golden brown. Drain.
- Place leeks in a small mixing bowl, and sprinkle with seasoning salt.
Plating Instructions:
- On a plate, place one piece of the waffle in the center.
- Lean the next two pieces of waffle on the edge of the first piece.
- Take the final piece of waffle, and place on top of the middle of two pieces, to form a tower.
- Skewer the two pieces of chicken, and stab the skewered chicken in the center of the waffle tower.
- Pour maple syrup on top of the chicken and waffles.
- Place the rosemary sprigs in the center of the top piece of chicken.
- In between the rosemary and skewer, mound the leaks.
- Add two cherry tomatoes to the plate, and serve with a separate cup of maple syrup that you can use to pour over the dish or as a dip for the chicken and waffles, as desired.