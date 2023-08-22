ORLANDO, Fla. — This week’s Chef’s Kitchen takes us to the newest location of a family-run Mexican concept — Agave Azul. This one is located near the Orlando International Airport, 5475 Gateway Village Cir #101, Orlando. The team is sharing with us one of their most cherished recipes: Carne asada.

“We like to leave (the ribeye) very traditional and season it with just a little salt,” said Chris Castrejon, Agave Azul’s culinary director. “Let the meat do the talking.”

He says, traditionally, the Latin culture likes their meat well-done.

“It’s just something about us that we like that nice, crispy char on it,” he explains.

This dish is perfect, he says, for special occasions.

“This is what you would have on a birthday, (or) on a Sunday cookout. This is the way to go,” he says.

Carne Asada

Ingredients:

10 oz Ribeye Steak

Dash of salt, pepper and garlic

2 oz queso Fresco

1 oz jalapeños

1 oz pico de gallo

2 oz avocado salsa

4 oz Mexican rice

4 oz Refried beans

3 Corn tortillas

Instructions:

Start with a tender and juicy 10 oz Angus Ribeye steak, ensuring you get a good sear. Char-grill it to perfection, bringing out its natural flavors.

Season the ribeye with salt, pepper, and garlic. The simplicity of the seasoning allows the quality of the meat to shine.

Accompanying the dish is queso fresco, jalapeños, pico de gallo, and knob onion.

Spicy avocado salsa enhances the overall profile of the dish, elevating every bite.

Warm corn tortillas complement the flavors of the ribeye and its accompaniments. They serve as a vessel to wrap all the delicious components together, allowing you to savor each bite to the fullest.