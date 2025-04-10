BANGOR — A judge has found the owners of the Bangor Mall in violation of several city ordinances.

The ruling handed down on Friday found that the city of Bangor proved all ongoing violations related to the roof, parking lot and sign.

The owners were also found in violation of ordinances governing stormwater maintenance and sewer use.

A hearing will be held in May, where the court will determine the magnitude of civil penalties. The city has requested more than $2 million in fines.

“Defendants are ordered to remediate the untreated, spilled sewage, as quickly and completely as conditions will allow,” the ruling from Maine Superior Court Justice Bruce Mallonee reads. “At the hearing, the court will review the extent of the remediation accomplished, the extent of remediation yet required, and the diligence of defendants in moving as quickly as possible to preserve the environment.”

The decision comes after months of legal back and forth between the city and NAMDAR Realty, the mall’s owner, but this is the first time they have been found in violation of city ordinances.

In closing arguments, a lawyer for NAMDAR Realty had stated that they had already made some repairs, and they were not evading responsibility.

In a statement to Spectrum News, a city of Bangor representative said:

“We are pleased that the court found that all the violations that we alleged were proven,” the statement reads in part. “And that the court is ordering the Mall owner to abate those violations, especially ordering the owner to fix the 54-inch storm pipe and remediate the nearby retention ponds.”

Spectrum News has reached out to NAMDAR Realty for comment.

The next hearing will be held on May 29 and 30.