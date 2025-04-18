BANGOR — Leaders in Maine’s tourism industry came together for the annual Governor's Conference on Tourism in Bangor this week to address the challenges they’re facing ahead of the summer season.

“It’s an opportunity for the industry to come together and learn different techniques and get inspired and learn from each other and figure out how to move forward and have a great season,” said Tony Cameron, CEO of the Maine Tourism Association. “It’s going to be a challenge to compete and fill those gaps if there’s some uncertainty with the economy or if we’re down with some Canadian visitation, it’s certainly going to be harder to fill those gaps but hopefully we can continue to market Maine and make sure that Maine is a great place to come and visit.”

According to the latest report from the Maine Office of Tourism, the state had nearly 15 million visitors last year who generated over $9 billion for Maine.

Canadians make up 5% of Maine's annual visitation. But with the expected impact of tariffs from the Trump administration, the industry is anticipating hundreds of thousands of fewer visitors from Canada.

“Even if you’re losing that 5 percent of visitation or just 20% of that 5%, so maybe 200,000 visitors,” said Carolann Ouellette, director of the Maine Office of Tourism. “That’s a really big impact for some business and communities where the Canadian visitor is such a huge part of who they are for the summer season.”

The Maine Office of Tourism said it will continue to market to Canada despite current challenges.

“Our Canadian market is so incredibly important to us and it’s just such a long history and heritage of cross-border shared cultures and shared experiences,” said Ouellette. “So, we want to be sure that our Canadian visitors continue to feel welcome and they know that we’re here for them.”

However, Ouellette said they are also bracing for the potential drop in visitors from Canada by marketing domestically sooner than they normally would.

“One of the things we recognize is there’s political and economic uncertainty, that’s very keenly felt by the Canadian market. And we respect that and certainly want to make sure that our efforts are looking broadly at the domestic market and opportunities there,” said Ouellette. “We went into the domestic market about five weeks ahead of where we were last year.”

Governor Janet Mills stopped by the conference to encourage both Canadians and Mainers to make the trip across the border this summer.

“I encourage Maine people to go back and forth and take their families to New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, et cetera,” said Mills. “Enjoy their amenities too.”

Mills also took a moment to highlight the decline in visitation Maine has already seen since the Trump administration first announced tariffs.

“We’re once again facing a great economic uncertainty, but this time the uncertainty is not being driven by a pandemic, but harmful tariffs imposed by the federal government — the current occupant of the White House,” said Mills. “The number of Canadians returning from visits in the United States to the United States by land plunged by nearly 32% year over year in March. Air arrivals fell by nearly 14%.”

Mills also said she’s been meeting with Canadian Premiers to reassure them that Maine will be welcoming, and that she’s committed to preserving cross-border travel.

“I’ve been speaking to some of the Atlantic province premiers in Canada to reassure them that Maine will welcome their residents,” said Mills. “I am committed to working with Canadian leaders to preserve cross-border travel, encourage tourism in our respective jurisdictions, and promote each other’s economic advantages and amenities.”

Mills said it’s important that Canadians know they are welcome in Maine.

“As a result of these tariffs, threatened tariffs, rescinded tariffs, proposed tariffs, imposed tariffs, our Canadian neighbors now say they feel unwelcome in our country and they are uncertain about visiting our state,” said Mills. “We can’t let that happen.”

Those in the tourism industry said they remain optimistic about the upcoming season.

“We are vacationland and we’re in the business of making sure that people relax and have fun,” said Cameron. “Hopefully people won’t thinking about politics or any other troubles, we’re here for people to get away.”