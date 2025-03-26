A local hotspot located in the heart of downtown Rochester is set to close this summer.

The owners of Seed and Stone Cidery say their taproom will permanently close in June. They say that's due to economic challenges and recent changes at the Hungerford Building on East Main Street where the taproom is located.

The owners released a statement on social media, saying in part:

"We are beyond grateful for each and every one of you who has walked through our doors, enjoyed our ciders, meads, and supported us along the way. Whether you stopped by for a crowler fill, shared a draft with friends or attended one of our events, your support has meant the world to us."

The cidery opened for business in the fall of 2018. Its final day of service is set for June 21.

The location will be hosting a series of events leading up to the last day to give customers an opportunity to celebrate their favorite Seed + Stone moments one last time.