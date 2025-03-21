Stocks are falling in morning trading and Wall Street is on track for its fifth straight weekly loss. The S&P 500 was down 0.8% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 346 points, or 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 1%.
Stocks have been broadly losing ground for weeks over uncertainty about the direction of the U.S. economy. A trade war between the U.S. and its key trading partners threatens to worsen inflation and hurt both consumers and businesses.
Nike fell sharply as tariff and other concerns weighed on its financial forecast for the year. Treasury yields fell in the bond market.