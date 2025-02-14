Joann Fabrics has announced it will be closing three stores in the Greater Rochester region.

This comes after the company filed for bankruptcy twice in less than a year.

The three locations that are impacted are:

3042 W. Ridge Rd., Greece

3333 W. Henrietta Rd., Henrietta

3225 State Route 364, Canandaigua

So far, there has been no word on whether the Penfield location will close.

The company is also closing six stores in Western New York.

In total, Joann Fabrics is closing 500 stores nationwide.

At this time, information on when these stores will shut down and how many employees will be impacted has not yet been released.