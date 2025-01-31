University of Rochester graduate workers rallied on Thursday, calling on the university to stop delaying their efforts to form a union.

Organizers say they voted unanimously in December to accept the proposed agreement from the university. However, after six weeks, they say the administration still hasn't offered a date to sign it.

More than 200 graduate workers, along with students, faculty, religious leaders and members of Rochester City Council, gathered on the U of R campus Thursday to express their frustration with what they say are continued delays. Workers emphasized that they are committed to winning their union and that escalating actions will continue until the agreement that was reached by both parties is signed.

In response, the university released the following statement, saying in part: