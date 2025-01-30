AUGUSTA — The Augusta Civic Center is proposing to enter into a naming rights agreement with Hammond Lumber Co. as another way to bring in steady revenue.

Director Margaret Noel said if approved by City Council, the agreement to rename the main auditorium would bring in $828,000 over 10 years. As it is now, the main auditorium is called the Paul G. Poulin Auditorium, but the deal calls for Hammond Lumber to take over the name.

“The reason for that is simply we’re trying to create a partnership for additional revenues,” she said. “As everyone seems to know the civic center was hit pretty hard from the pandemic. We’re looking to generate other revenues to keep the civic center thriving.”

Hammond Lumber, which has 21 locations in Maine, started in 1953 in nearby Belgrade and is one of the state’s largest independent building suppliers, according to the company website.

Rod Wiles, vice president of human resources for the company, said they want to continue to support local events like high school basketball tournaments, especially since it's near the company's headquarters.

"Hammond Lumber has always been a very proud sponsor of our local communities," he said.

The civic center, which is now more than 50 years old, needs an estimated $50 million in repairs over the next several years. Noel said federal stimulus funds and city bond proceeds will pay for the roof to be redone this year and that other projects will follow.

The arena sees about 300,000 visitors a year, hosting multiple conferences, commencement ceremonies, trade shows, basketball tournaments and occasional concerts. Those events will continue during upgrades, Noel said.

Noel met with members of the Poulin family to discuss the name change. A 1983 plaque in the lobby recognizes Poulin, one of the founding fathers of the civic center, for his service to the city that dates to 1957.

Noel said plans call for a history wall in the lobby to honor not only Poulin, but others who were instrumental in bringing the civic center to Augusta. In addition, the main entrance to the civic center will be dedicated to Poulin.

As part of the civic center’s celebration of 50 years in the community, hundreds showed up dressed as Elvis in August 2023 to try to break the Guinness World Record for most impersonators gathered in one place.

While the effort fell short, the event is one of many that created fond memories for Augusta area residents.

“A lot of people have an emotional tie to the building, whether they graduated here, got married here, or played a high school basketball tournament here, saw their first concert here,” Noel said. “There’s a lot of emotion attached to this building.”

City Council is scheduled to vote Feb. 6 on the naming rights request.