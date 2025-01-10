Macy's has released a list of 66 stores that it will be closing early this year, including one in the Rochester area.

The company says its store in the Mall at Greece Ridge is one of dozens that will close during the company's first fiscal quarter of this year.

The announcement is part of a strategy announced in Feb. 2024 that calls for shuttering roughly 150 underproductive stores while upgrading its remaining 350 stores through fiscal 2026. The closings come as Macy's is looking to improve its sales as shoppers have pulled back on discretionary items amid still-high inflation.

In November, Macy's reported falling profit and sales in its fiscal third quarter. It raised sales expectations for the current fiscal year, but lowered profit projections.

The Macy’s stores set to close account for 25% of overall square footage but less than 10% of its sales, the company had said.

After the closure of the Greece location, the only remaining Macy's store in the Rochester area will be at Eastview Mall in Victor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.