LOS ANGELES — California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has banned insurance companies from canceling or not renewing polices for homeowners affected by the Palisades and Eaton fires for one year, his office announced.

The moratorium, which Lara announced Thursday night, will be in effect for one year from the day Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Jan. 8.

Specifically, it shields homeowners within the perimeters or adjoining ZIP codes of the Palisades and Eaton fires, but more ZIP codes may be added in the future as other fires have broken out. Homeowners can visit insurance.ca.gov to see whether their properties are within the ZIP codes under the moratorium and obtain protection.

The commissioner also called on insurance companies to pause for six months pending non-renewals or cancellations that were issued up to 90 days prior to Jan. 7, and he asked insurance companies to allow policy holders time to pay their premiums beyond the existing regulation of a 60-day period.

"My heart goes out to my fellow Angelenos and to the firefighters currently battling these blazes," Lara said during Thursday's news conference. "Let me be clear, my top priority is to protect all affected people during this crisis and assist in their insurance recovery."

According to Lara, the moratorium currently does not cover businesses, but he will be working with state and federal leaders to protect them.

Additionally, the department will soon issue a notice to all California health insurers directing them to submit emergency plans, Lara said. Plans must detail how they're going to ensure that consumers can continue to access essential medical care and obtain their medications in the wake of the disasters.

Initial estimates of the damage from the Palisades Fire, which ravaged homes, businesses and communities in the Pacific Palisades and Malibu coastal areas, ranged from $10 billion to more than $50 billion, according to county officials. But those estimates may increase following the completion of damage assessments.

On Wednesday, the forecasting company AccuWeather estimated the potential loss between $135 billion to $150 billion.

The Department of Insurance has also scheduled workshops to help homeowners understand their insurance policies and guide them through the claims process, officials said Friday.

The department will have staff and experts on site to facilitate the workshops, which will be held at the following days and times:

Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Santa Monica College, Performing Arts Center East Wing, 1310 11th St.; and

Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pasadena City College, 1570 East Colorado Blvd.

County residents can also schedule a one-on-one appointment with department staff by contacting the CDI's Hotline at 1-800-927-4357.

According to the department, the workshops will be confidential and recording will not be permitted of any staff meeting with residents.

Those attending are encouraged to bring a copy of their insurance policy, declaration page and any relevant correspondence related to their concerns.