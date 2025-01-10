In response to the devastating fires impacting residents across SoCal, several companies are offering free services or food to those affected by the SoCal fires and first responders to thank them for their hard work.

Here's a list of some of the offers:

U-Haul — Offering free self-storage and U-Box container disaster relief program for 30 days across 92 facilities in SoCal to those affected

The Habit Burger — First responders and evacuees can get a complimentary Charburger or Veggie Burger meal at its LA County restaurants through Sunday, Jan. 12.

Coffee Bean — First responders can grab a coffee or tea

Shake Shack — LA County locations that remain open are offering first responders free burgers through Sunday

Joe's Pizza LA — All of its locations are offering free meals to firefighters and first responders

YMCA — LA-area locations are offering free child care for children of first responders, essential workers and families who have been displaced or evacuated. Limited spaces available.

Din Tai Fung — Beginning Sunday, the restaurant will offer a complimentary takeout meal to firefighters and other on-duty first responders with a professional ID. Participating locations include Glendale, Century City, Del Amo, and Santa Anita.

Sizzler — Locations in Van Nuys, Los Feliz, Palmdale and Fox Hills are offering free meals until Jan. 12 to first responders and evacuees. The meal includes the choice of a 6-ounce steak, six Jumbo Crispy Shrimp or Malibu Chicken entree, alongside a choice of side and fountain drink.

The Abbey West Hollywood is offering free meals to evacuees and first responders

This list will be updated.