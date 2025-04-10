LOS ANGELES — Although President Donald Trump recently paused his tariffs on about 90 nations, local legislators have spoken out about the effects consumers could feel.

Gail Hawkins opened Cultural Interiors in South Los Angeles back in 1999 to deepen a mutual respect for the many backgrounds that culminate in the city. But she said it's been challenging to stay afloat and fears tariffs could be what set her over the edge. Almost every product she sells in her store is imported from out of the country.

“I’m getting letters every day, emails every day telling me the shipping cost is going to be more, the product cost is going to be more," she said. '[I'm] trying to finagle how that's going to work so that I can still sell, but also looking at the profit margin is going to be a lot less because the cost of the goods are going to be a lot higher."

Local effects would be widespread and immediate, from groceries to clothes, shoes and cars, said Rep. Jimmy Gomez, who represents Eagle Rock, Boyle Heights and downtown LA.

Gomez is also chair of the Congressional Dads Caucus, a group of representatives that spoke out Tuesday against tariffs they say will cost working families $3,800 per year, according to economists.

“Families are struggling right now, and every single one of these increases makes it even harder to get ahead," Gomez said. "Not to save for college, to save for a down payment, to buy a house, to buy a car, all of it, starts to weigh on the American family.”