EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Several famed restaurants and eateries in Malibu have been destroyed by the raging wildfires in Southern California, according to media reports and updates from the establishments themselves.

Malibu, an affluent city known for its fine dining and A-list residents, has been hit by flames stemming from the Palisades Fire, which has also destroyed the homes of a number of well-known actors.

Reel Inn, a beloved fish shack in Malibu, has been destroyed by flames, according to reports. "We are heartbroken and unsure what will be left," the company's recent Instagram post read.

Cholada Thai, which is located near Reel Inn, was also reportedly lost to the fires, according to its own Instagram post. "We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who has tagged us and shown their support during this difficult time," the post read.

Also among the many structures destroyed in the area was a Gelson's Market.

"With a heavy heart, we share that our Palisades store has been completely lost to the fires," Gelson's president/CEO said in a statement Wednesday. "This store was more than just a place to shop — it was a cornerstone of the community, and we grieve this loss alongside the team members, customers, and neighbors who called it their own."

Ryan Adams noted the market's location in La Cañada Flintridge was under evacuation orders due to the Eaton Fire burning in that area. The Calabasas store was also temporarily closed due to fire danger.

"These closures, while necessary, underscore the profound impact these fires are having on our communities," Adams said. "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these tragedies. We are committed to supporting our employees during this challenging time, ensuring they have access to resources and aid as they navigate their own hardships."