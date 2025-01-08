ANAHEIM, Calif. — AirBnb’s nonprofit and hotel owners in Southern California are providing free temporary or reduced room prices for individuals and families impacted by the ongoing wildfires across Los Angeles.

What You Need To Know Airbnb and SoCal hotel owners offering free or discounted room rates for wildfire evacuees



Airbnb.org, has collaborated with 211 LA to assist individuals affected by wildfires in finding temporary and free housing



In Anaheim, the Tropicana Inn and Camelot Inn and other hoteliers are among several hotels providing discounted hotel room rates



Evacuees can call the front desk at either hotel and ask for the SoCal fire rate, which is 20% off the regular room rate

The nonprofit branch of Airbnb, Airbnb.org, has collaborated with 211 LA to assist individuals affected by wildfires in finding temporary housing.

The partners are particularly targeting residents in the Altadena, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Pasadena, Santa Monica and Sylmar areas who have lost their homes or had to evacuate.

Residents affected by the situation can seek temporary housing aid from Airbnb.org through 211 LA.

Airbnb officials said that stays are completely free for guests.

The stays are funded by Airbnb.org and the generosity of Airbnb hosts — many of whom offer their home for free or at a discount through Airbnb.org, Airbnb officials said in a news release.

In Anaheim, the Tropicana Inn and Camelot Inn and other hoteliers are among several hotels providing discounted hotel room rates.

Tropicana and Camelot General Manager Greg Eisenman told Spectrum News that evacuees can call the front desk at either hotel and ask for the SoCal fire rate, which is 20% off the regular room rate.

Visit Anaheim, the tourism department of Anaheim, has worked with hotels in the Anaheim Resort District to gather accommodations for evacuees, just like in previous Southern California wildfire incidents.

Evacuees can find more information at https://www.visitanaheim.org/fire-relief/. The page will be updated as more hotels and offers come in.

High winds of up to 100 miles per hour have triggered multiple wildfires from Pacific Palisades, Sylmar to Altadena, with minimal containment progress, resulting in the burning of thousands of acres and mandatory evacuations.

According to the Associated Press, the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades started Tuesday morning and has burned about 4.5 square miles, threatening 13,000 structures and forcing 30,000 residents to evacuate.

The Eaton Fire in the Altadena region ignited on Tuesday night and scorched 1.6 square miles by the next morning. Over 50,000 residents have evacuated.

The Hurst Fire in Sylmar began Tuesday night and had expanded to 500 acres by early Wednesday, as per the AP.

The National Weather Service is forecasting strong winds in the mountains and foothills, areas that have seen little to no rain in recent months.

This story will be updated as more offers come in.