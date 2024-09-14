ANAHEIM, Calif. — Visit Anaheim and a group of Orange County hoteliers are banding together to offer discounted room rates for those affected by the ongoing wildfires burning across Southern California.

What You Need To Know Orange County hoteliers are banding together to offer discounted room rates for those affected by the ongoing wildfires burning across Southern California



The Westin Anaheim, Anaheim Marriott, the Great Wolf Lodge and the Viv Hotel are among 14 hotels providing a Fire Relief Offer



For example, the Hampton Inn and Suites in Garden Grove is offering a 12% discount and complimentary breakfast



Residents can find more information here

The Westin Anaheim, Anaheim Marriott, the Great Wolf Lodge and the Viv Hotel are a among 14 hotels providing a Fire Relief Offer.

For example, the Hampton Inn and Suites in Garden Grove is offering a 12% discount and complimentary breakfast. The Westin Anaheim offers a 25% discount and the Anaheim Marriott offers a 15% off or a nightly flat rate of $149 for those affected by the wildfires.

Residents can find more information here.

Southern California is currently facing a trio of wildfires that as of Saturday had little containment and has scorched thousands of acres and evacuated resident populations.

According to the Associated Press, the so-called Bridge Fire in east of Los Angeles has destroyed over 30 homes, evacuated 10,000 people as it scorched 81 square miles. As of Saturday afternoon, it’s only 3% contained.

The Line Fire in San Bernardino mountains burned through 59 square miles and about 25% contained.

And the Airport Fire in Orange and Riverside counties has burned over 37 square miles, destroyed 27 cabins and 9% contained as of Saturday.

Officials at Visit Anaheim, the marketing and tourism bureau of the city of Anaheim, expressed their commitment to supporting the community during this time by offering resources and help for accommodations to those affected by the wildfires.

“If you or a loved one has been evacuated, you can find discounts at local hotels to help provide a safe place to stay,” officials said on their website.

Here’s a list of the participating hotels: