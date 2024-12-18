BRUNSWICK – Work is underway at the Bath Area Family YMCA’s new childcare center in Brunswick. The center will reserve 120 out of 132 available slots for Bath Iron Works employees.

This is the first time the Bath Y and BIW have partnered on a project of this scale, according to Annie Colaluca, executive director of the Y’s early learning and family services.

The Y received $14 million in childcare expansion money for the project from the state.

Funding also came from the US Department of Defense’s 2023 Appropriations budget to help retain and attract workers to BIW, according to Andrew Francis, the Y’s marketing and communications director

Colaluca said enrollment will be available next month for BIW employees.

The center at 6 Farley Road in east Brunswick is the first of its kind in the Bath-Brunswick area, according to Colaluca. It will feature 10 new, fully furnished classrooms with new toys and interactive elements for children ranging from infants to preschoolers. It will also have a program focused on outdoor learning.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Colaluca said. “It’s been a work in progress for years for us so we could have an expansion of childcare.”

The center is expected to open on Sept. 3, 2025.