AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills honored four Maine companies Tuesday with awards for business excellence.

Maine Beer Company of Freeport, WEX of Portland, Sargent Corporation of Orono and Panolam Surface Systems of Auburn received awards at the Blaine House. Mills said the companies embody the best of what the state has to offer.

“Thank you for creating and sustaining jobs in rural Maine, especially, and for embracing changing technology to keep Maine competitive and combat climate change and for proving without a doubt that products made in Maine are world class,” she said.

The annual awards, which have been handed out since 1991, honored companies this year in the categories of innovation, rural revitalization, heritage industries and climate technologies.

Maine Beer Co. received the innovation award, with Mills highlighting the company’s commitment to donate 1% of gross annual sales to climate action groups and giving to local charities.

Owner Dan Kleban said he and his brother moved to Maine 25 years ago and started their business.

“This state has really given me and my brother a ton,” he said. “Hopefully we’re doing a good job. Keep buying our beer and we’ll keep giving back.”

In the rural revitalization category, Mills honored Sargent Corporation, a 100% employee-owned general contractor that operates in Orono, Hermon and Stillwater, and offers good paying jobs.

Chief Operating Officer Eric Ritchie said the company is nearing its 100th anniversary and employs 350 people in Maine.

“It’s been critical to be able to work with government to keep our industry healthy and for us to be able to keep our employees healthy,” he said.

Panolam Surface Systems, which makes laminates used on 95% of the bowling alleys worldwide, won in the heritage industry category for its manufacturing focus. The company helps train new Mainers and 24% of its workforce are new Americans.

The Climate Leader Award went to WEX, which serves 600,000 commercial fleet customers with more than 19 million commercial vehicles. The company has also lowered its carbon emissions by 46% since 2019 and has annual revenue of $2.5 billion, Mills said.

“We actually can do something that’s good for our customers and good for the environment, which is a wonderful thing,” said CEO Melissa Smith.