As investigators continue their search for the shooter in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, multiple online retailers have begun selling merchandise emblazoned with “deny, defend, depose.” The words were inscribed on bullet shells found at the site of the crime, which took place early Wednesday morning outside a Manhattan hotel.

Several websites are now hawking T-shirts, hoodies and other items printed with the phrase that is similar to one insurance industry critics use to describe insurers’ commonly used tactics to avoid paying claims — "delay, deny, defend."

Thompson's killing has prompted many social media users to lash out and vent about the health insurance industry, including sharing their personal stories about coverage that denied.

Some sellers pair the phrase with the UnitedHealthcare logo, such as a hoodie selling for $49.99 on TheGoodShirts.com that already has more than 400 reviews. The website is also selling a T-shirt for $29 that pairs the phrase with a Dunkin’ Donuts-style font and an image of a gun.

PunkWithACamera.com is selling a similar T-shirt, pairing the phrase with a rendering of the security camera still showing the shooter aiming at the executive’s back, while several other T-shirt companies are offering shirts, sweatshirts and tank tops with the phrase in a wide variety of colorways and sizes, including for children.

A website called OffColorDecals.com, which sells merchandise and firearms accessories for the left, is selling a “Deny. Defend. Depose.” shell casings sticker for $5. The site also sells beer can koozies that say “capitalism is trash.”

The "deny, defend, depose" merchandise is part of a long trend of quick-to-market T-shirts that capitalize on viral news, dating back to the “Free Winona” movement in early 2002, shortly after actress Winona Ryder was arrested for shoplifting. Since then, online merchandise makers have released products within hours of breaking news events, including the photo of Donald Trump moments after he survived an assassination attempt over the summer.