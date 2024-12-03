ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Less than a week after the passing of hotelier and philanthropist Harris Rosen, the Rosen Hotels & Resorts named Frank Santos the company's chief executive officer, a promotion seen as a move to continue the legacy the company's founder established.

“It is an honor. I will always be grateful for the privilege to lead this great company that Mr. Rosen poured his heart and soul into building for 50 years,” Santos said. “I do not take this responsibility lightly, and I promise to continue the amazing work in our industry and in our community which Mr. Rosen started.”

Santos was recruited and hired by Rosen in 1985, and in 1986, he became the company's chief financial officer, a position he held for almost 39 years.

He worked with Rosen for decades to build the company into the Southeast's largest independent hotel chain, with seven hotels and resorts that include Rosen Inn International, Rosen Inn closest to Universal, Rosen Inn Pointe Orlando, Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista, Rosen Plaza, Rosen Centre and Rosen Shingle Creek. Rosen's operations also include RosenSure, an insurance agency, Millennium Technology Group, multiple foundations and the Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center.

He said he plans to keep the resorts' brand the same.

They also established RosenCare, a comprehensive, affordably priced healthcare program for the company's more than 4,000 employees.

Santos, who also was vice president of the company, worked with Rosen on multiple community projects, including the creation of the Tangelo Park and Parramore preschool programs and scholarships for students from those Orlando neighborhoods, the formation of the UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management, the establishment of the Adam Michael Rosen Foundation and the rescue of the Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center.

"Harris taught me how to be philanthropic, and so I follow in those footsteps, not only as CEO, but personally," Santos said.

Outside of the Rosen operations, Santos serves on the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts board of directors, is as an emeritus board member for the Orlando Shakes and the Orlando Family Stage and is a Diman Bengal Foundation Board member. He has previously served on the boards of directors at the Orlando Philharmonic, Canine Companions, The American Cancer Society and Runway to Hope. He also won the 2023 Kenneth F. Murrah, Esq. Award as outstanding philanthropist, awarded by the Central Florida Foundation.



