New England grocery store chain Market Basket is the latest business to announce a new location in the Downs development project in Scarborough.

The 80,000-square-foot store is expected to bring 300 jobs to the area, according to a statement from developers at The Downs.

“It is very rewarding to start delivering long-awaited amenities that residents and visitors want here in Scarborough,” said Peter Michaud, managing partner at The Downs. “Market Basket is an excellent grocer, and we are confident this marks the beginning of exciting things to come at The Downs.”

The Downs is a multimillion-dollar development. Since 2018, developers have built nearly 700 units of housing and attracted more than 50 businesses, including Allagash Brewing Company, Costco and IDEXX.

The project also includes the construction of a first-ever town center for Scarborough, including a town green, walkable downtown area, and housing and commercial business property.

Market Basket, according to the statement, will be one of the anchor businesses in the new downtown area.

“The Downs presented a vibrant opportunity for Market Basket to be located within a true town center, with people and supporting services all within walking distance,” said Joe Schmidt, Market Basket’s Director of Operations.

The Massachusetts-based grocery store chain operates in 90 locations throughout New England. The Scarborough location will be the chain’s fourth location in Maine and represents the third major grocery store in Scarborough. The store expects to open in the fall of 2026.