One local mall is getting ready for the influx of holiday shoppers.

To accommodate folks looking to get a gift for their loved ones, Destiny USA will be temporarily extending some of its hours.

Between Monday, Dec. 16 and Monday, Dec. 23, the mall will open an hour earlier at 9 a.m.

It will also stay open an hour later until 9 p.m. on weekdays.

Mall officials are happy to continue their tradition of being closed on Thanksgiving before re-opening for Black Friday at 7 a.m.

On Christmas Eve, Destiny USA will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.