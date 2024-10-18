LOS ANGELES — CVS workers are on strike Friday and are planning on picketing and rallying at stores in Mid City, union leaders announced.

CVS Pharmacy workers represented by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770 in Southern California declared a strike at 7 a.m. Friday and will start picketing and rallying at 10 a.m. at 1701 S. Western Ave. in Los Angeles.

The union represents nearly 7,000 CVS workers who are on strike to protest what leaders say are unlawful activities that have interfered with bargaining and prevented employees from reaching a fair deal.

The President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, Yvonne Wheeler, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Heather Hutt, and California Assemblymember Isaac Bryan are among the speakers who are expected to attend the rally in support of CVS striking workers.

The CVS union members authorized a strike last month. There are 3,500 Rite Aid workers in California voting to authorize a strike Friday. CVS and Rite Aid picket captain leaders gathered at 770's headquarters on Oct. 9 to plan and prepare for their strike.

UFCW Locals in California representing CVS workers filed unfair labor practice charges in August against CVS for unlawful surveillance of workers, retaliation for union activity, and prohibiting employees from engaging in union activity.

According to the union, the average CVS clerk makes less than $20 an hour and can't afford to buy insurance from CVS, a health insurance company. Meanwhile, CVS is one of the most profitable health care companies in the country, and made a profit of $11 billion in 2023, and paid its CEO Karen Lynch over $21 million last year.

Pharmacy technicians, who are required to complete an extensive CVS Pharmacy Technician Training Program as well as satisfy all registration, licensing and state certification requirements, currently make only $24.90 an hour after five years.

CVS workers demonstrated in September at one of the chain's stores in Carson to call for a customer boycott and ask customers to cancel their Extra Care + memberships.