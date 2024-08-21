The Grilled Cheese Factory is hosting a grand opening celebration this weekend at Village Gate in Rochester.

"We got some funky, cool grilled cheese sandwiches," said owner Elizabeth Risden. "We got about 15 specialty grilled cheese melts. And then, of course, we have our classics."

The traditional grilled cheese is two slices of buttered bread and some cheese, but the Grilled Cheese Factory takes it much further.

"So right here we're looking at our hangry melt," Risden said. "And that's our specialty grilled cheese melt. [It's] our number one seller made with cheddar jack cheese [and] crispy chicken. We also have a smokin' chick quesadilla made with our shredded chicken we make in-house — cheddar jack cheese, bacon, ranch and barbecue sauce."

The grand opening at The Grilled Cheese Factory is Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Village Gate.