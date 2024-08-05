LOS ANGELES — Business owners who have been an integral part of their communities for 20 or more years can now apply for grants worth up to $20,000 under a city program, it was announced Monday.

The Los Angeles Economic Workforce Development Department launched its Legacy Business Program in February. The initiative is aimed at supporting long-standing businesses in Los Angeles through three key ways: providing access to capital, technical assistance and promotional activities.

The application portal opened Monday morning.

“This effort is dedicated to honoring and supporting the businesses that have long been the backbone of our communities, shaping the unique character of our neighborhoods,” Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price, who spearheaded the program, said in a statement.

“With more than 50,000 businesses in Los Angeles operating for 20 years or more, programs like this will help ensure their continued success and the preservation of local jobs for decades to come.”

Applicants have until Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m. to apply. After the city’s Economic Workforce Development Department reviews applications and selects awardees, grants are expected to be disbursed between October and November.

According to the EWDD, grants will be prioritized toward small businesses facing challenges such as gentrification, steep lease increases and other threats to its sustainability, officials said.

Business owners can also apply to be selected as part of the Legacy Business Registry and become eligible to receive a variety of benefits.

The Legacy Business Program offers resources and support, focusing on operational and technical challenges like retirement, legal consultation, lease negotiation and financial counseling, according to officials.

Promotional activities will include social media assistance, revamping websites and partner outreach.