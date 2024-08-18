ORLANDO, Fla. — The numbers are in, and 2023 was another huge year for some of Florida’s theme parks globally, according to data released by the Themed Entertainment Association.

In the case of worldwide totals, Disney had more than 142 million visitors last year across all its parks — a 17% increase.

Merlin, which owns properties such as Legoland and the Orlando Eye, came in third, while Universal was fourth with almost 61 million visitors.

United Parks and Resorts, which owns SeaWorld and Busch Gardens, was ninth.

As for park attendance just in Florida, it’s a bit of a mixed report. Some saw a boost, some saw a drop.

Disney claimed four spots in the top 10 with Magic Kingdom and EPCOT seeing an attendance boost. Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom saw a slight drop.

Both Universal Orlando parks saw a slight drop in visitors, seeing a combined attendance of more than 19 million.

Universal is hoping for an attendance boost this fall with Halloween Horror Nights, and in 2025 when Epic Universe opens.

It’s a similar story for SeaWorld and Busch Gardens — both parks reported a slight drop, but they are still in the top 15 of most visited parks across the U.S.

Across the world, Magic Kingdom remains the number one park with more than 17.7 million visitors. EPCOT and Hollywood Studios also cracked the top 10.