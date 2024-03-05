ORLANDO, Fla. — New adventures await in a galaxy far, far away.

Disney World’s Star Tours ride at Hollywood Studios will soon include characters and locations from Disney+ series “Ahsoka,” “Andor” and “The Mandalorian,” officials with Disney announced on Tuesday.

What You Need To Know Disney World’s Star Tours ride will soon include characters and locations from Disney+ series “Ahsoka,” “Andor” and “The Mandalorian,” officials with Disney announced



Guests can expect to start seeing the new additions on April 5



The changes are also coming to Disneyland California and Disneyland Paris

Guests can expect to start seeing the new additions on April 5.

The changes are also coming to Disneyland California and Disneyland Paris.

“With these additions, you’ll now have an opportunity to experience one of more than 250 storyline variations aboard the attraction, including a visit to the planet Peridea from the Ahsoka series,” said Walt Disney Imagineering Portfolio Creative Executive Scott Trowbridge in a post on the official Disney Parks Blog. “Urgent transmissions from Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor, Din Djarin and Grogu may soon be part of your next Starspeeder flight. These iconic characters will continue to add to the galaxy of stories aboard Disney’s first Star Wars attraction.”

Disney officials also stated that at Disneyland California, a ‘Season of the Force’ celebration will take place from April 5 through June 2. Guests can enjoy Hyperspace Mountain, themed food and drinks, merchandise and more. There will also be a new galactic fireworks show that can be seen from within Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on select nights.