ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has raised prices on some of its theme park tickets.

The price of a one-day, one park ticket to either Universal Studios Florida or Islands of Adventure now ranges between $119 and $179, depending on the date. That’s up from the previous rate of $109 to $159.

Universal also raised the prices of park-to-park tickets and two-day tickets. A one-day, two-park ticket now costs between $174 to $234, depending on the date. A two-day ticket for admission to one park per day is now priced between $233 and $349.

In a statement, Universal said its pricing reflects the offerings and its parks and gives visitors “flexibility.”

“Our pricing reflects the incredible, world-class entertainment experiences we continue to offer our guests, and with our date-based variable pricing model, guests have more flexibility when planning a visitor our destination and can choose the best time to visit that suits their needs,” Universal said.

Earlier this year, Universal raised prices on its two top-tier annual passes — the Preferred pass and the Premier pass. Those remain unchanged from the last price hike.

Also unchanged are the prices for a one-day ticket to Universal’s Volcano Bay water park, which ranges between $70 and $80.

Universal is currently offering a Florida resident ticket deal, that includes a second day free with the purchase of a two-park, one-day ticket. The ticket is valid through March 6 but does have blockout dates.