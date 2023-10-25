ORLANDO, Fla. — First responders can explore what’s billed as the largest auto museum in the U.S. for free this weekend.

The Orlando Auto Museum, which is part of the indoor Dezerland Park on International Drive, is offering first responders and emergency personnel free admission on Saturday.

First responders and emergency personnel will need to show a valid ID to get free entry.

The deal comes in honor of National First Responders Day as a way “to show appreciation for the brave men and women who keep us safe every day,” the museum said.

The Orlando Auto Museum has about 2,000 automobiles on display—all from a private collection owned by developer Michael Dezer. Among the collection are cars seen in movies and TV shows such as “Batman,”Magnum P.I.” and “Fast and the Furious.”

The museum also has sections featuring classic American cars, European cars, Vespas and military vehicles.

Admission to the auto museum is $29.95 for adults and $20.95 for children ages 4-12.

Dezerland Park also offers separately-priced attractions, including laser tag, bowling, a virtual reality arena and go-karting.

For more information, visit dezerlandpark.com.