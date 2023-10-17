Universal plans to open a year-round horror experience in Las Vegas—and now it has a name.

On Tuesday, Universal Destinations & Experiences, a division of Comcast that includes Universal’s theme parks and resorts, revealed that new “immersive” experience will be called Universal Horror Unleashed.

“Universal Horror Unleashed is another way we are using our unique style of horror storytelling to engage fans of this genre,” Universal Destinations & Experiences president Page Thompson said in a news release. “We look forward to bringing frightful fun to Las Vegas year-round.”

The new horror attraction, inspired by Universal’s after-hours Halloween Horror Nights event, will anchor a 20-acre expansion of Vegas’ AREA15 entertainment district. Although Universal hasn’t shared a ton of details about what exactly Horror Unleashed will be, the company has said it will include “a variety of horror-centric experiences,” themed dining, seasonal events and merchandise.

Horror Unleashed will be Universal’s permanent horror attraction outside of its theme parks, but the company promises it will be a “continuously updated experience.”

Earlier this year, Universal announced plans for a year-round horror experience in Vegas as part of a strategy to offer more branded experiences “to new audiences in new places.”

Universal has not yet revealed an opening timeline for the new horror attraction.