ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is again offering Florida teachers free admission to the park for a year.

All certified K-12 Florida teachers can apply for the free SeaWorld Teacher Card, which gives them unlimited admission to the park through Sept. 5, 2024. And new for this year, teachers can add Aquatica Orlando to the card for $45.

To register for the card, teachers should use GovX and sign up using an email address to get an e-voucher. A Department of Education number will be required to verify eligibility.

Private school teachers can bring a letter from principals on official letterhead stating that they are a teacher along with a Florida ID and a recent paystub to the front entrance of SeaWorld.

Teachers with the card can purchase two guest tickets for a discounted rate of $34.99. The tickets must be used by Oct. 6.

For more information about the Teacher Card, visit seaworld.com/orlando.