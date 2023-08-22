ORLANDO, Fla. — Amid rising temperatures across the U.S., SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment has expanded its inclement weather policy to include more weather conditions, including extreme heat.

The Orlando-based park operator announced Tuesday a new Weather-or-Not Assurance policy, which allows visitors to return to a park on another day if weather impacts their visit.

Under the policy, if extreme weather impacts a visitor’s experience in a park or impacts their flight plans for an upcoming visit, SeaWorld will let them come back within 12 months at no charge.

The policy, which applies year-round, covers conditions like rain, lightning, wind, snow, hail and extreme heat. If temperatures reach a heat index of 110 degrees or above, visitors will be eligible for a return visit.

SeaWorld said the change is about offering visitors “peace of mind” when planning a visit to one of its parks.

“When guests book and look forward to making memories in one of our SeaWorld parks, we want them to feel fully assured that if Mother Nature winds up having other plans that day—even if for as little as an hour—they will be able to come back another day, on us,” said Marisa Thalberg, chief marketing and communications officer for SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, in a release.

The Weather-or-Not policy also goes into effect if attractions are closed for 60 minutes or more due to weather and if the park closes early because of bad weather.

Visitors must be present in the park on the day of their ticket or they can fill out an online form with their order number to get their free return visit.

The new policy will also be honored at SeaWorld’s Aquatica water parks, its Busch Gardens parks, Adventure Island, and other properties across the U.S.

SeaWorld said in an earnings call earlier this month that adverse weather was to blame for the dip attendance it saw at it parks in its most recent quarter.

For more information about the Weather or Not Assurance policy, visit seaworld.com.