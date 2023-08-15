ORLANDO, Fla. — Halloween Horror Nights is just around the corner, and Universal is offering fans a chance to get an early “taste” of the food and beverage items coming to this year’s after-hours event.

Taste of Terror, a new limited-time tasting exerpeince, offers a sampling of what’s on the menu for HHN in a themed setting. The experience, which is only available select dates this month, is held inside Soundstage 33 at Universal Studios Florida.

The space has been transformed into an HHN-themed food hall, with several food booths themed to franchises like The Last of Us, Strangers Things or Universal Monsters, as well as a bar in the center. There are also tables and lounge chairs were people can sit and eat.

On the menu is a mix of savory and sweet bites like the Left Behind Ravioli served in a FEDRA-branded can at The Last of Us booth or the Hawaiian Pizza at the Surfer Boy food booth. Other items include the Peanut Blooder Burger, Bloody Campground Poutine and Oreo Mummy Pops.

The experience also offers a variety of drinks, including cocktails like Ghoul Juice and Tinseltown Torment.

Taste of Terror runs 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, 19, 25 and 26. Tickets cost $139 plus tax, down from the initial price of $159. Theme park admission is required.

Meanwhile, Halloween Horror Nights begins Sept. 1 and will feature 10 haunted houses, five scare zones and live entertainment. The lineup for this year’s event will include houses based on “The Exorcist: Believer,” “Universal Monsters” and original concepts from Universal.

HHN runs select nights through Nov. 4.

For more information, vist universalorlando.com.