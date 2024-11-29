ST. LOUIS—A record 183 million people nationwide are expected to shop online and in-store from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation.

Local business owners across the St. Louis area have a part in the Thanksgiving shopping weekend, offering discounts on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30.

The nationally celebrated day started in 2010, when American Express created Small Business Saturday to stimulate bring customers to small businesses amid a recession.

Listed below are some participating areas:

Central West End: The first 250 shoppers in the CWE will receive a free tote bag designed by a local artist. Patrons can receive special Small Business Saturday promotions from restaurants, boutiques and coffee shops. There also will be festive street performers, carolers and live music throughout the neighborhood. For a list of offers and promotions, click here.

Macklind Avenue: Dozens of family-owned businesses are giving coupons and prizes to shoppers. For a full list, visit the Macklind Business District’s event page.

Maplewood: The city of Maplewood is offering the first 100 shoppers $10 gift cards and free food and drink. From local breweries to family entertainment destinations, small businesses in Maplewood are participating in Small Business Saturday. For a complete list, click here.

Kirkwood: From cookies to clothing, business in Downtown Kirkwood are offering specials during Small Business Saturday. For a list of participating shops, click here.

St. Charles: More than 30 vendors will offer discounts and free activities in Historic St. Charles. The last Riverwalk Market of the season is also on Small Business Saturday. Shoppers can donate a gently used coat or personal care item to Helping Hands for the Holidays, and receive a free Riverwalk Market blanket.

Edwardsville, Troy and Highland: The savings aren’t just on this side of the river! Locally owned businesses in Illinois, including shops around Edwardsville’s Main Street are offering discounts and activities, including crafts with Santa and free food and drink. For a full list, click here.