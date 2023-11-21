The holiday season is here, which means spending time with family on Thanksgiving and also, for millions of people, hunting for the best deals on Black Friday.
Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November each year, which takes place this week. A lot of national retailers are keeping the doors closed on Thursday to give employees time with families and to recharge for the holidays ahead. That includes some of the biggest chains like Walmart and Target, which plan to re-open stores on Friday.
Here’s a brief rundown of which stores are open or closed on Thanksgiving:
- CVS Pharmacy (Will be closing all non-24 hour locations early on Thanksgiving)
- Walgreens (Most locations will be closed on Thanksgiving for the first time, but nearly all 700 Walgreens 24-hour locations will remain open)
- Kroger (Most stores will close in the early evening on Thanksgiving. Check your local store's hours here.
- Target
- Walmart
- Costco
- Publix (Stores and pharmacies)
- Sam's Club
- ACME: Most stores will have adjusted hours
- Albertsons: Most stores will have adjusted hours
- Jewel-Osco: Most stores will have adjusted hours
- Meijer: Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ralphs: All stores will be open on Thanksgiving, though most will close at 10 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving
- Safeway: Most stores will have adjusted hours
- Sprouts Farmers Market: Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tom Thumb: Most stores will have adjusted hours
- Vons: Most stores will have adjusted hours
- Aldi
- Fresco y Más
- Harveys Supermarket
- Trader Joe’s
- Winn-Dixie