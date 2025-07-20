PASADENA, Calif. — For some residents impacted by the January fires, one of the major hurdles has been a lack of employment opportunities.

Elizabeth Jernberg of Global Empowerment Mission USA West says this is a story she’s heard over and over again — and not just in Los Angeles. She lost both her home and her restaurant in the wildfires in Paradise.

“One of the things that I’ve seen over the years in my work of doing disaster relief under GEM is that it’s always been an issue with families not being able to have a job or their lack of hours because their community is gone,” she said.

It’s a problem that affects every other aspect of their lives and their ability to recover and rebuild, she added. That's why she decided to organize what she calls a first-of-its-kind Hire a Survivor job fair, helping to connect fire survivors with companies that have open positions or training programs.

The event also featured other resources, from housing assistance and legal help to food and supplies and other donations for families impacted by the fires.

Click the arrow above to watch the video.