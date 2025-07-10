The all-new material on homeowner Shawn Brower’s roof is a fire-resistant roof — a requirement, he said, from his former insurer, State Farm, for a chance at renewal.

“To the tune of $40,000 to re-roof the entire property,” Brower said. “And then a couple of months later, we received a notification from State Farm telling us that they were dropping us.”

Brower said State Farm at the beginning of the year told him, even with the new roof and other wildfire management efforts, that due to his home being in a high-severity Fire zone in the Sierra foothills, that was the reason they wouldn’t be renewing his policy.

“We’ve been a customer since, 2020,” Brower said. “And I just got apologies and, you know, sorry.”

State Farm, California’s largest home insurer, agreed in May not to drop any customers for the remainder of the year after getting an emergency rate hike tied to LA fire payouts.

The company said it’s paid over $4.2 billion to victims as of the end of June. The Department of Insurance is now investigating State Farm over its handling of claims, following numerous complaints — a positive step, said Consumer Watchdog president Jamie Court.

“The market conducts exams to look into how the companies have handled their claims. The problem is, they often take a long time,” Court said. “I’m talking like years.”

At the end of June, State Farm announced that it is cooperating with the Department of Insurance and will comply with the market conduct exam process. A fair review will find that thousands of State Farm customers are being helped by our teams on the ground in Los Angeles County and are very satisfied.

At the center of complaints is smoke damage, the Court said, and whether or not insurers are legally obligated to pay for a house to be free of toxins left by the smoke.

“There are conflicting court decisions on what the obligations of the insurance companies are,” the court said. “And we’re trying to get one statement from the court that smoke damage is fire damage. And the public needs to be paid for all smoke damage claims.”

The state department of insurance said it has formed a task force to examine establishing a standard for smoke damage. Having lived in Malibu for years and knowing people affected by the LA fires, Brower said he sympathizes with those rebuilding — and offers this advice for anyone struggling with their home insurance.

“I got a lot of really good feedback on social media, because there’s a lot of my neighbors and our community deal with this,” Brower said. “And have been for years and years and years, and it just continues to get worse.”

He said the community feedback helped him secure new insurance and that in tough times, coming together is an invaluable resource.