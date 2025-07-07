LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County launched a public awareness campaign Monday aimed at supporting small and micro businesses impacted by January's wildfires.

The "Shop Local. Dine Local. Recover Local" campaign encourages residents and visitors to spend money at local businesses, particularly those hardest hit by the Eaton and Palisades fires. Monday marked six months since a devastating windstorm fueled fires across parts of the county.

The cities of Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Malibu and Pasadena, along with organizations such as Together for LA, the California Restaurant Association, Regarding Her, the Latino Restaurant Association, the Independent Hospitality Coalition and the Economic Development Corporation, are partnering with the county to promote the campaign.

Local businesses in or near fire-impacted areas can sign up at shoplocal.la to be included in the Recovery Local Business Directory, an online list of highly-impacted businesses, that will be featured during the campaign. Participating businesses will receive promotional support, marketing tools and other services.

In April, LA County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger introduced a motion directing the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to create the program.

"The Eaton Fire took so much from our communities, including many of the small businesses that are the backbone of our local economy," Barger said in a statement.

"While some were lost entirely, others are still here and they're fighting to survive the impacts of lost customers and foot traffic. Through this Shop Local campaign, we want to inspire Los Angeles County residents to support these businesses so they can keep their employees, rebuild, and thrive for years to come. By shopping in Altadena, we can turn recovery into lasting revitalization and continue to stand with fire survivors," she added.

County residents are encouraged to take the "Shop Local Pledge," explore participating businesses and stay up-to-date with events and special promotions at shoplocal.la.

"By choosing to spend locally, residents can help businesses survive and recover, preserving jobs and strengthening our local economy in the process," DEO Director Kelly LoBianco said in a statement.

The county has allocated $19.1 million to its LA Region Small Business and Worker Relief Fund, which has supported more than 1,370 businesses and 2,300 workers in the region. The DEO also launched the Fire Recovery Resilience Workforce program to help workers who lost jobs due to the fires.