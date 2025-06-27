MALIBU, Calif. — Malibu is entering a make‑or‑break summer. With cleanup from January’s Palisades Fire still ongoing, and Pacific Coast Highway operating at limited capacity, local businesses are sounding alarm bells: If tourism doesn’t rebound in the next 10 weeks, many won’t make it to 2026.

Pepperdine University data reveals the economic damage is stark: Five months after the fire, business activity remains down roughly 70%. Restaurants and bars alone are losing an estimated $7.6 million a month.

What You Need To Know Pacific Coast Highway closures and wildfire cleanup are keeping visitors away, leaving restaurants and shops struggling after a 70% plunge in traffic



Malibu business owners warn the next 10 weeks will determine whether they survive into 2026, with few major loan programs available



The city has issued $300K in microgrants (up to $10K each), but owners say that’s insufficient to cover rent, payroll, and mounting debts



Some areas like Surfrider Beach are seeing a surge in visitors, but overall recovery depends on sustained visitor flow

At Malibu Farm cafe, longtime owner Helene Henderson says the morning breakfast crowd has evaporated. Sales are just a fraction of what summer usually brings.

“For a business, COVID was a breeze compared to this,” Henderson said, fearing they may not break even by fall, leaving nothing to offset winter payroll costs.

Ollo Restaurant co‑owner Antonio Decicco echoed the sentiment. His $10,000 microgrant helps — but with sales down 50%, it barely scratches the surface.

“We still have to pay landlords, taxes, employees,” he said.

In May, the Malibu City Council approved $300,000 in microgrants for local small businesses. On June 18, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Malibu, unlocking state‑level recovery support. The City also formed a centralized Fire Recovery Resources hub, led by community development director Yolanda Bundy.

Despite the challenges, parts of Malibu are showing signs of recovery. Surfrider Beach is once again drawing surfers, and the nearby surf store Zuma Jay’s is seeing clients trickle in again. Veteran owner Jeff Wagner remains optimistic.

“We learn to navigate through these difficulties," he said. "We still are here in Malibu.”

He’s seen recovery after three major fires in the past decade.

Central California couple Audrey and Eddy Lader are among the returning visitors, and plan to encourage friends to do the same.

“If I’m sitting around with friends, I’d say we’re going to go back down to Malibu, and you’re coming with us," Eddy told Spectrum News.

Malibu’s summer season is more than just a tourism window — it’s a tipping point. Businesses warn that if they don’t recover soon, even with microgrants, many will be unable to afford rent, payroll and winter overhead.